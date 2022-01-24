Total COVID-19 cases in Brunei Darussalam climbed to 16,132 as 48 new cases were recorded.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health stated that of the new cases, 20 are local and 28 others are imported cases. 2,763 lab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, and the rate of positive cases is at 1.7 per cent.

There are 366 active cases after 32 cases recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 15,664. Meanwhile the bed occupancy rate in all isolation centres nationwide is at 9 per cent.

As of the 22nd of January 2022, 94.8 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 93.9 per cent have received 2 doses, and 37 per cent have received 3 doses of the vaccine.

For the movement restriction carried out from 12 midnight until 4 in the morning, 5 violations of the directive were recorded.

Source: Radio Television Brunei