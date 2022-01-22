44 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, taking the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 16,066.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that out of the new cases, 31 are local while 13 others are imported. 2,333 lab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, with the rate of positive cases at 1.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, there are 364 active cases after 50 cases recovered, bringing total recovered cases to 15,600. Bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 8.9 per cent.

As of 20th January 2022, 94.7 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 93.9 per cent with 2 doses, and 36 per cent have received 3 doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the movement restriction carried out from 12 midnight until 4 in the morning, no violation of the directive was recorded.

