Three active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre, while no new COVID-19 case was reported. The Ministry of Health in a press release on the development of the COVID-19 outbreak in Brunei Darussalam stated that the total number of cases remain at 175, with 169 recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, which was 263 days ago. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 34.

530 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, 11,871 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation.

In the meantime, 449 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V-Two virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 89,671.

