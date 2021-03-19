13 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre with one recovered case as the country recorded no new COVID-19 case. In the Ministry of Health’s press release, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 203, with recovered cases at 187.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 62.

724 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; and 15,019 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 488 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 111,458 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei