8 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Brunei Darussalam, bringing the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 15,499.

The Ministry of Health in its press release also stated that out of the new cases, 6 are local cases while 2 others are imported cases. Meanwhile, 649 lab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, with the rate of positive cases is at 1.2 per cent.

One case is in Category 5, requiring the assistance of artificial ventilation and is under close monitoring. Active cases stands at 100 as 19 cases recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 15,299. The bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 2.3 per cent.

As of the 1st January 2022, 94.5 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 93.3 per cent have received two doses, and 21.4 per cent have received 3 doses of the vaccine.

Source: Radio Television Brunei