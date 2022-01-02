Total COVID-19 cases in the country grew to 15,491 as 17 new cases have been confirmed.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that out of the new cases, 13 are local cases while 4 others are imported cases. Meanwhile, 1,297 lab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, with the rate of positive cases is at 1.3 per cent.

One case is in Category 5, requiring the assistance of artificial ventilation and is under close monitoring. Active cases stands at 111 as 2 cases recovered, taking the total recovered cases to 15,280. The bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 2 point 6 per cent.

As of the 31st of December 2021, 94.5 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 93.3 per cent have received two doses, and 21.4 per cent have received 3 doses of the vaccine.

For the movement restriction carried out from 10 at night until 4 in the morning, 9 violations of the directive nationwide were issued with compound fines.

Source: Radio Television Brunei