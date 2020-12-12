​No new case was reported, with two active COVID-19 cases still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. In a press release on the development of the COVID-19 outbreak in Brunei Darussalam the Ministry of Health stated that the total number of cases is 152, with 147 recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, while the total number of imported cases since the last one is 11.

676 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, 9,153 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation.

In the meantime, 111 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V-Two virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 78,966.

Source: Radio Television Brunei