Brunei Darussalam recorded 2 more imported COVID-19 cases. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that with the new cases, total COVID-19 cases in the country now climbed to 313.

Case 312 is a 39-year-old woman who arrived in the country from Jakarta on the 18th of July 2021. She has a fever, cough and a headache on the second day of her quarantine. Contact tracing conducted found 3 close contacts for this case. Meanwhile, Case 313 is a woman, aged 20, who arrived in the country from London on the 12th of July 2021. She has a cough and sore throat on the 13th July 2021 and experienced loss of appetite. 1 close contact was found for this case.

All of the new cases were detected when they were undergoing quarantine and all their travel arrangements upon arrival and their quarantine follows the existing Standard Operating Procedure.

With the new cases, there are now 41 active cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre and all are in stable condition.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the number of imported cases since the last local infection is 172.

777 people are undergoing mandatory isolation; while 22,245 people have completed their Mandatory Self Isolation since March 2020.

457 samples of SARS Co-V-Two virus test were carried out, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 149,877.

For more information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health website or contact the Health Advise Line at 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei