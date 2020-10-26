Two active COVID-19 cases are still undergoing treatment at the National Isolation Centre, and no new case was reported. In a press release on the current COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, the Ministry of Health stated that the total number of cases are 148, with 143 recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported 172 days ago which was on the 6th of May 2020, while the total number of imported cases since the last case is 7.

281 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, 7,367 individuals have completed their Mandatory Self-Isolation.

In the meantime, 206 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V-Two virus, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 66,583.

Source: Radio Television Brunei