Seven new imported Covid-19 cases reported, bringing the total cases in the country to 2 hundred 75. Case 269 is a woman, aged 35. She arrived in the country from Jakarta on 27th June 2021 and does not have any signs of infection. The investigation and contact tracing have identified 6 close contacts for this case. Case 270 is a man, aged 26. He arrived in the country from Jakarta on 27th June 2021 and is a close contact of Case 262. He has a fever since 3rd July 2021 and a cough since 4th July 2021 for two days. Case 271 is a man, aged 28. He arrived in the country from Jakarta via Singapore on 5th July 2021 and has a sore throat since 9th July 2021. Case 272 is a woman, aged 28. She arrived in the country from Jakarta on 27th June 2021 and has a sore throat since 28 June 2021, she had a fever and cough on 30th June 2021. Case 273 is a man, aged 42. He arrived in the country from Jakarta on 27th June 2021 and is a close contact for Case 268. He does not have any signs of infection. Case 274 is a man, aged 35. He arrived in the country from Jakarta on 27th June and does not have signs of infection; and Case 275 is a man, aged 38. He arrived in the country from Bangkok via Singapore on 27th June 2021 and does not have any signs of infection. The Ministry of Health in its press release also stated that aside from Case 269, Investigation and contact tracing confirmed that there are no close contacts for Case 270 to Case 275.

Therefore, Seventeen active cases are being treated at the National Isolation Centre and all are in stable condition.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the number of imported cases since the last local infection is 134.

574 people are undergoing mandatory isolation; while 21,546 people have completed their Mandatory Self Isolation since March 2020.

226 samples of SARS Co-V-Two virus test have been carried out, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 145,197.

For more information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health website or contact the Health Advise Line at 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei