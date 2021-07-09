No new COVID-19 case was reported. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that the total COVID-19 cases in the country remain at 266. Meanwhile, 8 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre.

The last COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the number of imported cases since the last local infection are 125 cases.

569 people are undergoing mandatory isolation; while 21,437 have completed their Mandatory Self Isolation since March 2020.

597 samples of SARS Co-V-Two virus test were carried out, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 144,630.

For more information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health website or contact the Health Advise Line at 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei