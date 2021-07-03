Brunei Darussalam recorded another new imported COVID-19 case, bringing the total case in the country to 262. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that Case 262 is a woman aged 48, who arrived in the country from Jakarta, Indonesia on 27th June 2021 and started experiencing symptoms of cough, headache and high fever on 01 July 2021. Investigation and contact tracing confirmed 23 close contacts for this case. Meanwhile, 10 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the number of imported cases since the last local infection are 121.

747 people are undergoing mandatory isolation; while 21,032 people have completed their Mandatory Self Isolation since March 2020.

483 samples of SARS Co-V-Two virus test were carried out, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 142,228.

For more information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health website or contact the Health Advise Line at 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei