​One active case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and NO new COVID-19 case recorded. The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that total COVID-19 cases remain at 146 while recovered cases are 142.

3 hundred and eight individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, the number of people who have completed the Mandatory Self Isolation is 6,604.

In the meantime, 75 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-Two virus within 24 hours which brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 60,022.

Source: Radio Television Brunei