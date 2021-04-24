1 case recovered today and no new case was reported. The Ministry of Health in its press release reported that 8 active cases are still receiving treatment at the National Isolation Center.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the country remain at 223 with 212 recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. The total number of imported cases since the last one is 82.

575 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; 17,164 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 394 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 119,466 tests. For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei