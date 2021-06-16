​7 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam reported no new COVID-19 case. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the country remain at 250 with 240 recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, and the total number of imported cases since the last one is 109.

639 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; while 20,035 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 407 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 135,628.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei