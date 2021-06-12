One new imported COVID-19 case was reported. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that Case 249 is a 33-year-old woman who arrived in the country from Indonesia on the 30th of May 2021. She experienced cough symptom for one day on the 11th of June 2021. Investigation and contact tracing has found that there is no close contact as she was quarantined upon arrival and her travel arrangements adhered to the existing Standard Operating Procedure. With the new case, there are now 7 active cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre, and all are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, total COVID-19 cases in the country is at 249 with 239 cases recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, and the total number of imported cases since the last one is 108.

681 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; while 19,910 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 314 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 134,327.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei