​One active case is still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and no new COVID-19 case recorded. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest update of the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that the total COVID-19 cases remain at 146 while recovered cases are 142. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed the Mandatory Self Isolation is 6,131. Meanwhile, 472 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation with 153 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 57,933.