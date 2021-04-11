​10 active COVID-19 cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The Ministry of Health’s press release on the current COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam reported that no new case was recorded.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 219, with recovered cases at 206.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. The total number of imported cases since the last one is 78.

406 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, while 16,574 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 170 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 117,020 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei