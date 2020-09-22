​Brunei Darussalam continues to record no new COVID-19 case. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest update of the COVID-19 situation in the country also stated that total cases remain at 145, with 142 recovered cases.

447 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed the Mandatory Self Isolation is 5,845.

Meanwhile, 196 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2 virus that brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 56,272.

Source: Radio Television Brunei