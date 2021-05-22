EIGHT active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei has informed that NO NEW CASE was recorded. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in the country remain at 236 with 225 recovered.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, and the total number of imported cases since the last one is 95.

502 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, and 18,467 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 67 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 124,269 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei