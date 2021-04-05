No new COVID-19 case was reported today. In the Ministry of Health’s press release on the latest COVID-19 development in Brunei Darussalam, 14 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 214, with recovered cases at 197.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. The total number of imported cases since the last one is 73.

497 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, while 16 thousand and 159 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 176 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 115 thousand 679 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei