​No new COVID-19 cases recorded and two active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. The Ministry of Health in its Press Release stated that total COVID-19 cases remaining at 144. Meanwhile recovered cases remain at 139.

455 people are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed it is 4,988.

284 samples have been tested for the SARS COV-2 virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 51,741.

Source: Radio Television Brunei