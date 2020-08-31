Two active COVID-19 cases are being treated at the National Isolation Centre.

According to the Ministry of Health’s press release, no new COVID-19 case is recorded yesterday, with total cases remaining at 144. The number of recovered cases remains at 139.

470 are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed mandatory self-isolation is 4,886.

410 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, bringing the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 51,103 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei