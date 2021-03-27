No new COVID-19 case recorded, while 12 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre. In the Ministry of Health's press release on the latest COVID-19 development in Brunei Darussalam, the total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 206, with recovered cases at 191.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020. Meanwhile, the total number of imported cases since the last one is 65.

611 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; and 15,566 people have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

In the meantime, 175 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020, to 113,220 tests.

Source: Radio Television Brunei