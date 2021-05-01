Two new imported COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 227. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam, reported that Case 226 is a man, aged 47, who is the husband of Case 224. Meanwhile, Case 227 is a 10-year old girl, who is the daughter of Case 224. They arrived in the country from Egypt via Kuala Lumpur on the 16th of April 2021. Both cases have no symptoms of infection.

Meanwhile, 6 active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and 1 recovered case was recorded. All the cases treated at the National Isolation Centre are well.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, and the total number of imported cases since the last one is 86.

422 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation, and 17,568 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

Meanwhile, 268 samples have been tested for the SARS Co-V Two Virus, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 121,153 tests.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health's website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

