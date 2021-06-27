No new COVID-19 case was reported. The Ministry of Health in its press release on the latest COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that the total cases remain at 259. Meanwhile, total recovered cases rose to 246 as 1 case has recovered and 10 active cases are being treated at the National Isolation Centre.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on the 6th of May 2020, and the total number of imported cases since the last one is 118.

698 people are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation; while 20,610 have completed their mandatory self-isolation since March 2020.

265 samples have been tested for the SARS-Co-V-2, bringing the total number of lab tests since January 2020 to 139,768.

For further information and latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website or contact the Health Advice line 148.

Source: Radio Television Brunei