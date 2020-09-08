No new COVID-19 cases recorded in Brunei Darussalam, yesterday. The Ministry of Health in its Press Release on the latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam stated that three active cases are still being treated at the National Isolation Centre and total COVID-19 cases remain at 145. Meanwhile recovered cases remain at 139.

4 hundred and 62 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation. Since March 2020, the number of people who have completed Mandatory Self Isolation is 5 thousand 253.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 65 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that brings the total number of laboratory tests conducted since January 2020 to 53 thousand 3-hundred and 57.

For further information and the latest development, visit the Ministry of Health’s website and the number as shown on your screen.

Source: Radio Television Brunei