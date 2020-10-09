The latest update on the COVID-19 situation in Brunei Darussalam. No active case and no new COVID-19 case recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health in its press release stated that total COVID-19 cases remain at 146 while recovered cases are 143.

The last local COVID-19 case was reported on 6th May, 2020 which is 155 days ago. The total number of imported cases since the last case is 5.

330 individuals are currently undergoing Mandatory Self-Isolation. Meanwhile, since March 2020, the number of people who have completed the Mandatory Self Isolation is 6 thousand 7 hundred and 7.

In the meantime, 382 samples have been tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 24 hours which brings the total number of lab tests conducted since January 2020 to 61 thousand 591.

Source: Radio Television Brunei