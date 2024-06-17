Lapu-Lapu City Eyes Transformation into Premier Resort Hub with P7.6-Billion Development



LAPU-LAPU CITY — Mayor Junard Chan unveiled plans for a PHP7.6-billion mega reclamation project aimed at positioning Lapu-Lapu City as a global resort destination. The announcement was made during the city’s 63rd Charter Anniversary celebration, highlighting the project’s potential to integrate new commercial centers, business hubs, an economic zone, and a recreation park within a 100-hectare area.





According to Philippines News Agency, the development is part of a broader vision to enhance the city’s infrastructure and economic status on the global stage. He expressed confidence in the project’s success, bolstered by strong partnerships and support. The mayor also discussed the PHP24.8-billion Lapu-Lapu Expressway project, which will link the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, and the proposed Cebu-Mactan fourth bridge that will connect Barangay Ibo of Lapu-Lapu City to Mandaue City.





This bridge project, estimated at about PHP50 billion, is currently in the feasibility study stage under the Japan International Cooperation Agency, with assistance from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). Mayor Chan also noted ongoing collaborations with the DPWH to expedite the completion of the Mactan Circumferential Road, drainage systems, and the rehabilitation of facilities damaged by Typhoon Odette in December 2021. Additionally, he highlighted the city’s participation in the national government’s socialized housing program.





Reflecting on the city’s progress since its establishment by Republic Act 3134 on June 17, 1961, Chan emphasized the community’s resilience and ambition to achieve a progressive, competitive, and world-class status for Lapu-Lapu City.

