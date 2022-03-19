The Ministry of Development is aware of the importance of focusing on effective land administration and management to create a balanced development in pioneering the country’s social and infrastructure development. Hence, land use policies need to be coordinated to promote integrated development, increase investment in real estate for economic sectors that have high potential in addressing policy gap, and enhance enforcement to be more effective. These were highlighted by the Minister of Development at the Land Department’s Strategic Plan 2022-2027 Book Launching Ceremony. The virtual launching took place at An-Naura Hall, Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex yesterday morning.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar also explained that the Strategic Plan was inline with the Ministry of Development’s efforts. The Minister added it was an initiative to uphold the goals that were stated in the ministry’s policy framework book to support programmes and initiatives to achieve Wawasan Brunei 2035. The function coincided with a briefing and the handover of the Land Department’s Strategic Plan 2022-2027 book to heads of Land Office district branches and divisions under the Land Department. Also present was Dato Seri Paduka Architect Awang Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Deputy Minister of Development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei