​The Land Department, Ministry of Development will re-open its service and payment counters according to schedule starting this Monday, 6th of July 2020.

The counters will be closed on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday as well as public holidays. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the counters will be opened from 8 to 11 in the morning and 1:45 until 3 in the afternoon.

However, members of the public can still deal or make payment on Monday and Wednesday through appointment via telephone line as stated. Payment through telephone line by using credit card or debit card is not stable at the moment and is temporarily inapplicable. Any progress on the matter will be announced later.

Source: Radio Television Brunei