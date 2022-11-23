LambdaTest launches support for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phones on its continuous testing platform on the cloud

Users can now seamlessly run real-time and automation testing of the newly-launched series on real devices or emulators

San Francisco, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest , the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has launched support for testing on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phones. Users, through real devices or emulators, can run real-time and automation testing on the latest series and ensure that they cover all bases and provide the best customer experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phones are among the latest phones out of the Samsung stable. Their unique design has already captured the minds of tech-savvy users, however, for digital enterprises, testing on these phones isn’t as straightforward as compared to the other phones.

“The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 phones have become very popular among digital-savvy customers. However, for digital businesses, testing on these devices throws up unique challenges due to their design. One needs to think from a customer’s perspective and test a variety of new scenarios depending on the use case,” said Mayank Bhola, cofounder and head of product, LambdaTest. “We, at LambdaTest, are deeply committed to ensuring that we have the latest offerings— be it a new phone, OS, or browser version—ready for our customers to test on as soon as possible.”

LambdaTest has also recently launched HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test execution and orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible.

