The Lambak Kanan National Housing Scheme Mosque Takmir Committee also commemorated the birthday of Prophet Muhammad Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam yesterday morning.

The event was attended by Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Mohd Tashim bin Pengiran Haji Hassan, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs. A Tilawah Al-Quran and special talk were the function’s highlights.

Source: Radio Television Brunei