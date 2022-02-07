Several activities were lined up at the Laksamana College of Business, LCB’s Open Day to begin the upcoming new intake and welcome new registrations as well as returning students for February and March intake.

The activities include games, showcases, live cooking demonstrations and activities that highlight courses offered by LCB. The open day also aimed to allow the public to view the facilities provided in the college and provide opportunity for aspiring young entrepreneurs to be part of the college’s Incubation Centre. The open day also hoped to inspire students to achieve academic and personal development skills for the working environment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei