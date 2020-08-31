​The Labour Force Survey, LFS 2020’s objective of LFS 2020 is to collect the latest information on the size, structure, distribution and characteristics of the labour force, employment, unemployment and other economic characteristics of the population, which will be used to assist in the planning, research, policy-making and management concerning the labour force.

The Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, through the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy will be conducting the Labour Force Survey, LFS 2020 from August until November. The LFS 2020 will be implemented in two stages. The first stage from the 31st of August until 19th of September 2020. The purpose of this first stage is list all the housing units in selected areas only, nationwide. Survey officers will collect information about the households and the information will be used during the sampling for the second stage.

Meanwhile, the second stage will take place from 19th October to 15th of November 2020, survey officers will visit the selected households to interview the head and each member of the household in order to collect the required information. The LFS 2020 will involve about 3,200 selected households throughout the country. The interview will be conducted by a Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) approach, whereby the survey officers will be using tablets instead of printed questionnaires during the face-to-face interview of selected households. The Labour Force Survey is conducted under the Statistics Act, Chapter 81 from the Laws of Brunei Darussalam. The JPES would like to assure that the information collected will be kept strictly confidential and will be used for statistical purposes only.

The JPES has appointed survey officers as supervisors and interviewers to undertake the fieldwork for the survey. Selected households are reminded to ensure that the interviewers visiting their premises are those appointed by JPES through their survey passes, appointment letters, identity cards and JPES vests. For any enquiries regarding the LFS 2020, please refer to JPES through 2230265 during working hours, e-mail, ‘info.statistics@jpes.gov.bn’ or website ‘www.deps.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei