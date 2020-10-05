The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan will announce the final results of the parliamentary elections no later than 20 days from the day of voting, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The head of the CEC of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurzhan Shaildabekova said at the final press conference that today ballots are being manually counted at the polling stations.

“Manual counting will be carried out immediately. Protocols must be delivered to territorial polling stations (TECs) before 6 a.m. TECs compile summary tables based on data from precinct election commissions. The TEC must submit a protocol on the results in the territories to the CEC within two weeks,” she said.

Shaildabekova stressed that the CEC sums up the voting results and determines the results no later than 20 days.

Source: TREND News Agency