When celebrating Hari Raya, people often remember Kuih Mor, as the delicacy is synonymous with Hari Raya Aidil Fitri. RTB crew took a closer look on how Kuih Mor is made.

Kuih Mor is a round shape delicacy that is white in colour and crumbles in the mouth when eaten. A large part of the country’s community makes Kuih Mor a must have item during Hari Raya. Kuih Mor entrepreneur, Dayang Khairunnabilah binti Abu Hassan, explained that she inherited the Kuih Mor making tradition from her mother.

The Kuih Mor making process is not easy as it looks, especially in maintaining the taste so that it continues to remain as the people’s favourite. Although Kuih Mor has underwent changes such as in shape and flavour in line with the changes of time, the young entrepreneur still maintains the classic taste of Kuih Mor.

During this festive season, health aspects should not be ignored, maintain cleanliness and practise social distancing to curb COVID-19.

Source: Radio Television Brunei