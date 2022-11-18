Korean Tourists’ Visit to the Green Jewel

​Brunei Darussalam has many attractive tourist destinations in all districts that can help to promote the country to the world. This in turn will spur the tourism industry that will not only help to improve the country’s economy, but also social integration and harmony. In Temburong District alone, there are various interesting sites to be visited by local and international tourists.

The uniqueness of Temburong District, also known as the Green Jewel, attracted 80 tourists from Korea. After arriving at Trandie Resort located in Kampung Batang Duri, they enjoyed Bruneian traditional food before continuing their travel using a temuai or traditional long boat. Several tourists expressed their excitement for the opportunity to visit Brunei Darussalam and enjoyed the local cuisines.

Source: Radio Television Brunei