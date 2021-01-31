The Koperasi Serbaguna Persatuan Buhur, KSPB Kampung Jerudong Berhad achieved a net profit of $240,570.63 for the financial year which ended on 30th June 2019-2020. With the achievement, every shareholder received a net profit of 40%. The matter was stated by Awang Haji Arifpen bin Abas, Chairman of KSPB during the Corporation’s 23rd General Meeting yesterday morning.

The meeting which took place at the Jerudong Primary School Hall was attended by over one hundred members. Several planned agenda was discussed, including the validation of the balance sheets and appointment of members of the Board of Directors for the 2020 to 2021 session. With 383 members, the non-government body aimed to boost the importance of socio-economy and increase the members’ income.

Source: Radio Television Brunei