​Konsortium Muallafpreneurs with the cooperation of the Islamic Da’wah Centre through the Muallaf Development Division with the support of Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD launched the Konsortium Muallafprenuers’ official logo during a Hari Raya Aidil Fitri event, 12th June night. The function took place at the Brunei Malay Teachers Association, PGGMB building in the capital.

It was officiated by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin Bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs. Konsortium Muallafpreneurs and Kedai Al-Qudwah are platforms that combines new converts to grow their business in groups. Konsortium Muallafpreneurs is also responsible for supervising the Al-Barakah Incubator and provide guidance in entrepreneurship. The event also included food and handicraft sales. Also present, Pengiran Dato Seri Paduka Haji Bahrom bin Pengiran Haji Bahar, Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei