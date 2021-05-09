The Temburong District Scouts Association continues to be proactive in activities that raises the spirit of volunteerism. Yesterday afternoon, the association organised the 'Kongsi Nikmat Ramadan' programme which channels donations to a selected surau and two mosques in Temburong District.

The donations comprising basic necessities were presented by Haji Ayop bin Haji Awang Jamahat, Deputy Chairman of Temburong District Scouts Council to Kampung Piasau-Piasau Surau, Kampung Labu Mosque and Kampung Batu Apoi Mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei