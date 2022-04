Temburong District Scouts Association held the ‘Kongsi Nikmat Ramadan’ programme for the district’s scout association at the headquarters in Kampung Lekiun, 28th April.

The hampers for orphans and underprivileged from the association were handed over by Skipper Haji Ayop bin Haji Jamahat, Chairman of Temburong District Scouts Association. This was followed by reading of Tahlil and Doa Arwah.

Source: Radio Television Brunei