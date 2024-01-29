Komet Sales Announces Merger with Axerrio

BERGEN OP ZOOM, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2024 / Komet Sales and Axerrio have merged. With this collaboration, they combine the expertise and experience of both organizations in the field of IT in the floral industry. This enables them to accelerate their growth and expedite the development of their software products. Additionally, they will integrate their e-commerce platforms, creating an extensive supply network that connects the Netherlands, Europe, North America, and South America.









Komet Sales ("Komet"), the leading software provider for the floral industry in North and South America, is pleased to announce the merger with Axerrio, a leading software provider for the floral industry in the Netherlands and Europe. The merger brings new value to the customers of both companies by expanding access to new functionalities and allowing customers to access an extensive network of buyers and sellers through Komet's and Axerrio's e-commerce networks. The current Axerrio team will continue to lead Axerrio's growth strategy.

Axerrio, headquartered in Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands, has become one of the largest software providers for floral companies in the Netherlands and Europe. Axerrio's solutions and team bring in-depth expertise driving e-commerce and procurement management in Dutch auction and private channels. Furthermore, Axerrio's solution excels in production management and integrates seamlessly with retail systems for the smooth sale and production of bouquets and plant arrangements. After the merger, the companies will work on a seamless integration between Axerrio and the Komet solutions.

In addition to the e-commerce platform, the Komet corporate family includes the following subsidiaries: UNOSOF, the leading software provider for flower growers in South America; Floral Computer Systems (FCS) SmartSystem, the most widely used solution for flower wholesale in the United States; and Komet Sales, the leading ERP system for flower importers and large-scale wholesalers. In conjunction with Axerrio, these solutions form a range of products designed to seamlessly connect suppliers with their customers throughout the entire supply chain of flowers and plants. They assist growers in marketing their products on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. They enable importers and wholesalers to source products from a broader range of suppliers while achieving operational efficiency and improved sales velocity. This combination aligns perfectly with Axerrio and Komet's commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive solutions to their customers. Additionally, many customers using Komet, UNOSOF, or FCS already have business relationships with Axerrio's customers, providing immediate opportunities for synergy and new functionality.

"Our vision is to provide software that allows floral businesses to seamlessly manage their operations, grow their revenue, and enhance their margins," said Chris Beals, CEO of Komet Sales. "With the addition of Axerrio to our family of companies, we bring a great team and in-depth software capabilities for Dutch and European organizations with expertise in retail, production, and integrated e-commerce aboard. Furthermore, the extensive e-commerce network between the companies will enable customers to sell more easily to new buyers and regions."

Existing customers of both Komet Sales and Axerrio can expect a seamless transition and support. The integration of Axerrio's expertise and technologies, especially in the production of bouquets and plant arrangements for retail, will further enhance the value and capabilities of Komet's products.

"We are excited to join forces with Komet to deliver even better solutions to our current and future customers," said Nardi Rens, CEO and co-founder of Axerrio. "Together, we will be able to offer an even more comprehensive and innovative range of products and services to help our customers in their daily operations and growth ambitions." Nardi will continue as CEO of the growing Axerrio team in the Netherlands and Europe.

Komet and Axerrio have ambitious plans to integrate American and European product classification and systems to enhance cross-selling among customers. With these developments and improved functionality, customers can anticipate the constantly evolving floral industry.

For media inquiries, please contact Elena Mejia at elena@kometsales.com.

About Komet:

Komet is the parent company of Komet Sales, UNOSOF, and FCS, the leading providers of software solutions for flower importers, producers, and wholesalers in the American floral industry. Komet also manages the K2K Floral e-commerce platform, the leading B2B e-commerce network in North and South America. Komet's customers collectively drive the floral industry in North and South America and represent some of the largest companies in the sector. With their software solutions, Komet and its subsidiaries share a common vision to streamline their customers' operations, increase revenue, and improve margins.

About Axerrio:

Since 1995, Axerrio has successfully implemented the Axerrio Business Software (ABS) at more than 90 companies. Currently, the software serves as a daily trading and process management tool for over 1,000 professionals in the floral industry and thousands of their customers through the Axerrio e-commerce solution. Axerrio offers a comprehensive business solution that includes ERP software, ICT infrastructure, user and process support, and maintenance.

Contact Information

Elena Mejia

Marketing Coordinator

elena@kometsales.com

(786) 772-3375

Related Files

Persbericht-Axerrio-Komet.docx

SOURCE: Komet Sales

View the original press release on newswire.com.