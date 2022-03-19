The Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications, MTIC continues to support in shaping human capital and skills that are relevant and inline with the country’s needs. It is also inline with the Strategic Thrusts under the Digital Economy Masterplan 2025 namely Manpower and Talent Development. Several programmes by MTIC through AITI to upgrade the skills of graduates, job seekers and the youth in general continue to receive response and are capable of opening job opportunities to the participants.

Speaking at Kolej International Graduate Studies, IGS Convocation, Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohammad Yusof, Minister of Transport and Infocommunications also stated that with the technological advancement and the ever-changing consumer expectations, graduates need to continue striving in improving their skills apart from practising as well as applying their capabilities in all aspects.

In this regard, Yang Berhormat said creativity and innovation should also be included by taking advantage of digital technology. By doing so, graduates can explore new fields and contribute towards the country’s development as future-ready youths.

144 Kolej IGS graduates received their respective certificate. Also held was the virtual launching of the 11th VIBE. The function coincided with the award ceremony for the Bachelor’s Degree Programme that was held in collaboration with Lim Kok Wing University of Creative Technology, Universiti Malaysia Sabah, UMS diplomas and certificates, as well as prizes for excellent students. This year’s convocation carried the theme ‘Digital Technology Transformation Enrichment’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei