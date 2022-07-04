The sign for a person who gets a complete or mabrur haj is when there is a change in him in terms of his practice. The matter was included in a tazkirah or talk titled ‘Falsafah dan Hikmah Pekerjaan Ibadah Haji’. The tazkirah for intending haj pilgrims of the Straits Central Agencies package was held on 2nd July.

The tazkirah was delivered by Awang Haji Badaruddin bin Haji Basar, Religious Teacher at the Haj Management Office. The tazkirah also touched on the need for every congregant to correct their intentions as well as grab the opportunity to do religious deeds and increase rewards while in the Holy Land. The tazkirah took place at the Elaf Kinda Hotel.

Source: Radio Television Brunei