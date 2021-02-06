Practising a healthy lifestyle is important in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Therefore, every individual needs to know the importance of practicing a healthy lifestyle. The importance of practicing a healthy lifestyle is one of the essence of the Forum entitled ‘Healthy Lifestyle’ held yesterday morning, at the Sultan Sharif Ali Mosque, Mukim Sengkurong.

Present was Doctor Haji Azman bin Ahmad, Permanent Secretary of Higher Education, Minister of Education. The Forum among others discussed the need to emphasise a healthy lifestyle including oral healthcare as well as healthy food apart from focusing on the importance of balancing physical and spiritual health by following the example of Rasullullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wassalam. Member of the panellist consists of Doctor Hajah Lilly Suzana binti Haji Shamsu, Assistant Rector of The Student and Alumni Affairs, Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University; Doctor Hajah Shodeena binti Haji Mohammad, Senior Medical Officer Grade 1 of the Ministry of Health; Doctor Hajah Nurul Sa’diah binti Haji Ishak, Senior Dental Officer of the Ministry of Health.

The Knowledge Convention will continue Next Tuesday, 9th of February at the Tutong Community Hall and the public is welcome to attend the event. The Forum and Exhibition in conjunction with the Knowledge Convention 2020 was jointly organized with the Ministry of Health; Ministry of Religious Affairs; The Sultan Sharif Ali University; and The Seri Begawan Religious Teachers University College.

Source: Radio Television Brunei