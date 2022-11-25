​Various activities are organized for the public participation to enliven the Kiudang Festival which is currently taking place in Gerai Muafakat and the Futsal Court of Kampung Kiudang, Tutong. The festival is open until this Sunday, 27th November.

The festival is organized by the kampung Kiudang and Padnunok Consultative Council in collaboration with stakeholders through a national approach. The festival is organized through three concepts, namely eco-tourism, family leisure and bazaar. Its aims to introduce Kampung Kiudang as an interesting tourist destination.

Source: Radio Television Brunei