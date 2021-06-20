​In an effort to help Palestinians and provide opportunities for locals especially Temburong District residents to be active in entrepreneurship, a Car Boot Sale ‘Kitani Peduli Temburong-Palestine’ event was held yesterday morning. It was organised by the Mukim and Kampung Consultative Councils in Temburong District in collaboration with the Temburong District Office.

Apart from economic activities, also held were mini bazaar sales of food products and other activities such as colouring contests for children. Visitors are also encouraged to donate to the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund. Proceeds from the registration fee of the 25 participants in the event will be donated to the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund.

Source: Radio Television Brunei