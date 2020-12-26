The people closest to Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala are the most pious ones, not those of higher rank, ancestry or race. This is because no matter how great a person is in aspects such as rank, origin or looks, that is not important to Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala. The most important things are sincerity and piety because Islam is a religion that transcends the borders of origin or ancestry, colour of skin, race or status. The Friday sermon titled 'Menyantuni Orang Kelainan Upaya', or 'Kindness Towards Persons of Different Abilities' proved that Islam does not differentiate between the rich and poor and does not discriminate between people who are born normal and those born with different abilities.

In the sermon, the prayer leader stressed that the differently abled persons are members of our society. While they are tests for their parents, guardians and families, they are also tests and blessings to society. This is because the presence of the visually impaired teaches us to appreciate sight and the mute helps to make us appreciate the blessing of hearing and speech. In this respect, a caring and loving society should always be aware and remember the presence of persons with different abilities in this fragile world is not to be belittled but to be understood and appreciated. It is society's duty to guide and help them so that they feel loved, appreciated and not spurned. This will ensure they can lead a better life full of happiness and well-being.

Source: Radio Television Brunei