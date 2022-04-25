The Khayrat Azhari programme organised by the Rabitah International Alumni of al-Azhar al-Syarif Brunei Darussalam aims to help the underprivileged community. Yesterday morning, donations were presented to the underprivileged in the four districts.

In Belait District, the donations were handed over by Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz bin Orang Kaya Maharaja Lela Haji Yussof, Ra’es of the Rabitah Executive Committee to 6 recipients. Meanwhile in Tutong District, 6 recipients received the donations presented by Doctor Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Vice Ra’es of Rabitah. In Brunei Muara District, the donations to 12 families handed over by Haji Ahmad Abdussalam bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Secretary General of Rabitah. Whereas in Temburong District, the donations were presented by Pengiran Haji Haslin bin Pengiran Haji Ali, Deputy Secretary General of Rabitah to 6 recipients.

Source: Radio Television Brunei